Not Available

In 1971, at the village of Shobuj attacked by the Pakistani Armed force. They were creating many kinds of rampage. At One point they took Shobuj & Amols sisters. Shobuj & his four friends went to the next village for help. But they couldn't get any kind of help. Then they decided to attack the camp by themselves. They rescued their elder sisters and at that time Shobuj gave away his life for their sake.