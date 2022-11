Not Available

Following her two years long space travel, while coming back, Evelyn accidentally travels to a parallel universe when her spaceship passes through the thermal barrier of Earth's atmosphere. The parallel universe is lifeless, motionless, gloomy, and horizontally flipped. She walks through deserted streets and spaces in this parallel universe following the way to her house. When she finally reaches her house, she finds her lover, Melissa, in a much different way than she expected.