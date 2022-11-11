Touching Sound: The Technika Documentary

Not Available

They wanted to build a game that let you touch the music as it played on the screen. That game was DJMAX TECHNIKA, and in creating it they wrote the rules of modern gaming years ahead of the rest of the gaming industry, and created a place for a community of life long friends to grow in a dim, neon-lit little corner of arcades, drawing eyes and hands with thumping bass and touching sound. From designer and player and from California to Tokyo, this is the story of a groundbreaking game and the people who came together to play it.