Touching the Game: The Story of the Cape Cod Baseball League

A unique and insightful documentary following the experiences of college baseball players as they compete in one of the most prestigious amateur leagues in the country, The Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL). There are currently over 200 MLB players that have spent time in the Cape Cod League. Filmed over the summer of 2003, Touching The Game takes viewers behind the scenes of the CCBL, from host families and hot dog vendors, to fans and former players, now household names through their own Major League careers. Featuring extensive interviews, incredible aerial footage, and a local soundtrack, Touching The Game shows baseball in its purest form.