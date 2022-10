Not Available

Johnny is a mischievous kid. He tells the teacher he didn't get his homework done because his mother just died. Of course, the teacher finds out that Johnny's mother is very much among the living. Johnny's antics become much worse when he discovers his parents are having marital problems. This film is not shot well; most of it looks very amateurish. However, it is an interesting time capsule of African-American life in the early to mid 1970s.