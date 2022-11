Not Available

Tough Bond is about our irrepressible need as humans for family. We follow 4 kids who find family and a new identity as Survivors, living together on the streets of Kenya, huffing glue to endure the hell of street life. Recorded over 3 years, Tough Bond illustrates the alarming trajectory of the new generation of Kenya's indigenous tribes that has abandoned its broken villages in search of a new life in the nearby towns and exploding city slums.