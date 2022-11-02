Tough It Out! Webb Wilder Live

Not Available

Landslide Records is proud to present Tough It Out!, the first-ever live DVD from Nashville-based Webb Wilder and the definitive concert video of the man, the legend and the electrifying artist. Recorded in August 2005 at WorkPlay in Birmingham, Alabama, in front of a very enthusiastic audience, Tough It Out! captures all of the excitement of Wilder's action-packed shows. Joining Webb Wilder (vocals, guitar) on Tough It Out! are The Beatnecks, comprised of George Bradfute (guitars, vocals), Tony Bowles (guitars) Tom Comet (bass, vocals) and Jimmy Lester (drums). Special features on Tough It Out! include both Stereo and Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound mixes; interviews with Wilder, the band, R.S. Field and others; and Webb Wilder memorabilia.