Not Available

Boxing teammate Xu Zhaodi resolutely withdrew from the city team to become a taxi driver in order to adopt the girl. Lele gradually stepped into adolescence, and had a gap with poorly expressed Xu Zhaodi. One day, Xu Zhaodi met with a reporter Wang Hai who was besieged, and she decisively rescued her. Later, he was involved in the case Wang Hai was investigating, and Xu Zhaodi's body seemed to have uncontrollable problems.