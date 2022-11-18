Touken Ranbu: The Stage - Jyo-den: Mitsura Boshi Katanagatari

Not Available

2205 AD. "Historic revisionists," who seek to alter history, have launched an attack on the past. When confronting, the government dispatches "god of the deities" into the past to protect history. Created by the power of the priest who excites the heart of things, With their swords, the mourning gods, the "sword swordsmen," work with the priests to fight for history. Many years have passed since the Honmaru was built, and the swordsmen who have gone through numerous battles have grown strong. Many friends have now appeared on Honmaru, the first sword of Yamabagiri Kunihiro. One day, the life of the departure falls from the Lord. He started his career in the era of Odawara Seizoku, where the retrograde route had been blocked since the defeat of the past. They are then attacked by a mysterious sneak.