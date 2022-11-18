Touken Ranbu: The Stage - Kyo-den: Moyuru Honnōji

Not Available

2205 AD. "Historic revisionists," who seek to alter history, have launched an attack on the past. When confronting, the government dispatches a "sane god" into the past to protect history. Created by the power of the priest, which excites the heart of things, Tokendanshi, the mourning god who dwells in his sword, goes on to fight the history with the priest. One day, a new swordsman emerges in their Honmaru. Fudo Yokomitsu: This is a style in which Sengoku warlord Nobunaga Oda puts on a hand and is given to his second apprentice, Mori Ranmaru, who served him. Fudo Yukimitsu reveals the pride of being Nobunaga's sword, He also does not engage well with Sosan left letters, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Yakuken Toshiro, who are also formerly Nobunaga. Kunihiro Yamaubagiri, who was appointed as a samurai, rushed to rebuild the Honmaru, which was disturbed by the entry of Fudo Yukimitsu.