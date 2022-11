Not Available

Senay (Blume) is a willful eleven year old girl in Hamburg who's Turkish father has just died. The only friend responding to the news about her father is a gay Turkish cabaret singer, Zeki (Siir Eloglu). Together they travel through Europe in search of the orphan girl's mother, Cicek (Fecht), who left at childbirth and whom Zeki represents as Senay's aunt.