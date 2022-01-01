Not Available

“Tour Generación En Vivo” is the first live DVD by the Mexican pop music group RBD. It was recorded on May 21, 2005 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The show is part of the band's first tour, the Tour Generación. Includes songs from the album Rebelde (2004) and three new tracks, namely "Una Canción", "Liso Sensual" and "A Rabiar". The live and video album, sold together, about 1 million copies around the world, giving the band gold, platinum and diamond certificates. The album was a great success in Brazil, ranking #1 among the best sellers for weeks and being one of the best selling DVDs of 2006.