Twelve-year-old Rory Brown has Tourette Syndrome. After recently moving to secondary school his physical and verbal outbursts have exploded. In 1988 John Davidson featured in the BBC documentary ‘John’s Not Mad’. Determined that no other child should go through the horrific experience he had as a child, he’s taken Rory under his wing. Rory also has help from Greg Storey. In 2002, aged eight, Greg took part in the ‘The Boy Can’t Help It’ - a follow up film to ‘John’s Not Mad’. As a boy Greg invented a complex language as a way of communicating with his Tourettes. Now aged 23, he believes it can be adapted to help speed up computers. Tourettes: Teenage Tics is an intimate and revealing documentary that over time captures the challenges and triumphs in John and Greg’s lives and introduces the audience to Rory, a boy at the very beginning of his journey with Tourette Syndrome.