This Traveltalks series entry visits several locations in the Lake Country of northern England. The first stop is Lake Windermere, the largest lake in England. Hawkshead, the second stop, is known for its connection to poet 'William Wordsworth', who is buried there. Next is a vacation resort on the shore of Morecambe Bay. The final destination is the ancient city of York, where we see the ruins of St. Mary's Abbey.