Tourist Home is a 2013 Malayalam thriller film directed by Shebi. The film traces a series of incidents that take place in the 10 rooms of a tourist home. The plot revolves around the following characters: two young boys who have a bad past due to their unethical lives, an old man who has come for the medical aid for his grand son in the medical college, a policeman and a whore, a woman who is forced to search unlawful means to earn money to meet the medical expenses for her ill husband, a man who fear to attend an interview and his friend, an astrologer who chants different ways to get a peaceful mind, a daughter who tries to remind the unethical ways of her father, a woman, her daughter and dance master to participate in a dance reality show, a woman who has come to abort her pregnancy from her husband's friend, and a gang who has taken a room for gambling, who are all staying in that ten rooms of the Tourist Home.