1979

Tourist Trap

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 1979

Studio

Charles Band Productions

Their car breaks down and four friends find themselves stranded at The Lost Oasis, a strange museum run by the friendly Mr. Slausen. Even though they are warned not to, the teens explore a house nearby and learn that it belongs to Davey, Mr. Slausen's insane brother. Davey has a knack for making mannequins. In fact, his house is filled with them. Davey's enthusiasm shows when starts adding the teenagers to his collection.

Cast

Jocelyn JonesMolly
Jon Van NessJerry
Robin SherwoodEileen
Tanya RobertsBecky
Dawn JefforyTina
Keith McDermottWoody

