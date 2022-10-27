Tourist Trap

1979

Their car breaks down and four friends find themselves stranded at The Lost Oasis, a strange museum run by the friendly Mr. Slausen. Even though they are warned not to, the teens explore a house nearby and learn that it belongs to Davey, Mr. Slausen's insane brother. Davey has a knack for making mannequins. In fact, his house is filled with them. Davey's enthusiasm shows when starts adding the teenagers to his collection.