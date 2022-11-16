Tournament 4

Not Available

A Chinese Chiropractor who wants to forget a miserable past, a grandma who depend on her granddaughter for survival, a new immigrant who had suffered domestic violence. Three desperate people survive rigorously and helped each other each in such a difficult time. Their destiny smashes their dream that has been woven under the hard life. An abandoned traffic accident turn their fates into a bond. Miserable memories light up the flames of vengeance of fire, triggering a chain of violence, …. He who kills pays the forfeit of his life. He who rapes pays the forfeit of his life.... All dead! ... Is it that violence must be met by violence., or ... ... even violence has its path! Can providence cover up the intention of killing?