Tournament 7

Dr. Leung, Chairman of Top Grain Group, is committed to researching to reject animal genes into plants, hoping to enhance the resistance of plants and try to solve the famine problem in the world. James, a researcher, has inadvertently discovered that the prototype code (DX29) in Dr. Leung’s research has great side effects on plants, and one plant has changed its self-defense mechanism and mutated into a mutant organism that attacks humans. James wants to stop the catastrophe but suddenly disappears. At the same time in the city, people are constantly found attacked by beasts to terrible death. Leung, a police officer, and the forensic Jenny team up to investigate the case. They suspect that it is not a general murder but one by a mutant beast. As the investigation goes into deeper, they find themselves unconsciously caught in an irreversible biohazard...