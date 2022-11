2007

The Lady Cavaliers high school girls' basketball team is on the verge of extinction because of school budget cuts. The school's principal (Debbie Allen) is just about consign the Cavs to oblivion when the team and certain faculty members fight back alongside a new coach (Tony Todd) who could take the team to new heights and prove that they belong. In addition to winning games, the girls face other obstacles such as love, loss and divorce.