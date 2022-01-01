Tourniquet - Ocular Digital

Not Available

"Live at the Flevo Festival - Eindhoven, Holland - August 17, 2001. Four high-res digital cameras put you there along with 12,000 excited fans. Great stereo sound. Live at the Kit Carson Amphitheater - Escondido, CA - June 29, 1991. Be there for the very first Tourniquet show ever - complete and uncut. Hear all the classics from Tourniquet's debut release 'Stop the Bleeding'. PLUS - for the first time on digital format - Ark of Suffering - the music video that brought the horrors of animal abuse to the attention of thousands and made them rethink our treatment of God's creation." TRACK LISTING: Flevo 2001 Live At Flevo 2001 Ark Of Suffering White Knucklin' The Rosary Pathogenic Ocular Dissonance Bearing Gruesome Cargo Drum Solo Broken Chromosomes A Dog's Breakfast Escondido 1991 Live In Escondido, CA Ark Of Suffering The Test For Leprosy Tears Of Korah Swarming Spirits Somnambulism Whitewashed Tomb Drum Solo Harlot Widow And The Virgin Bride Music Video Ark Of Suffering