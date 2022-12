Not Available

A collection of nine French TV movies on the theme of adolescence, commissioned by the channel Arte. Each episode is directed by a different filmmaker: André Téchiné, Chantal Akerman, Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Laurence Ferreira Barbosa, Patricia Mazuy, Émilie Deleuze, Cédric Kahn and Olivier Dahan. They take place in different eras, between the 1960s and the 1990s, eras in which they must use rock music.