Towards Bruce Lee's Tomb

Not Available

A pathologically enthusiastic couple, with a weak spot for wine, decides to fly to Seattle to realize their dreams: she dreams of strengthening her leadership abilities in an exclusive corporate coaching seminar, Body Language Empowerment in One Week, while he dreams of getting as close as humanly possible to the tomb of the greatest fighter of all times. Upon arrival in Seattle, a sagacious mobster teaches them that it takes more than just a map to find Bruce's tomb, and something more than just a body to master the art of interpersonal communication. Will their relationship survive the mobster's grueling training? Will they be able to channel their enthusiasm towards a common dream? Seattle is a puzzle: will they find a frame pretty enough to hang it on the wall when it's all over?