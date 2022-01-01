Tower of Power - Leverkusener Jazztage 2005

Not Available

06th November 2005 - 26th Leverkusen Jazz Days - Leverkusen, Forum Instrumentation: Emilio Castillo - tenor saxophone, lead vocals, backing vocals Larry Braggs - lead vocals Stephen 'Doc' Kupka - baritone saxophone Tom Politzer - tenor saxophone Mike Bogart - trumpet, flugelhorn, backing vocals Adolpho Acosta - trumpet, flugelhorn Roger Smith - keyboards, backing Vocals Jeff Tamelier - guitar, backing vocals Francis Rocco Prestia - bass David Garibaldi - drums Soul with a capital S Just enough and too much To say the least your most I got to groove Squib cakes You ought to be having fun Dont change horses in the middle of a stream Soul vaccination Still be diggin on James Brown Youre still a young man Knock yourself out