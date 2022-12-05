Not Available

TOWERS is a post apocalyptic indie-rock fantasy. Radiation from Cell phones and towers has caused the flow of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine to stop permanently. The planet then goes up in a tsunami of violence and suicide after FEMA announces the condition is permanent and will affect every person on Earth. The announcement triggers a complete collapse of society. Two years after the fatal prognosis, the world is virtually extinct. Jane survived in a bunker under her Amish farm.