Uri Rosenwalks and Eyal Blachson's film offers an immersive, cinematic view on Lod's inflamed state, and uncovers the nuances in the strained relations between Jews and Palestinians. From the forefront of gang wars to religious and national confrontations, but also to the courageous men and women who have not yet abandoned their beloved, cursed city. Narrated with the fervour of a thriller, and two protagonists who could not have been written any better had they been made up.