It is 1952 in the small southern town of Sugar Grove, Kentucky. An inexplicable virus has spread over the land and infected the residents with a foul hunger. They're acting sick. Really sick. Patrick, a mechanic and farmer, who has lost everything he's ever loved to this peculiar plague, and Jeffrey, his trusted worker and friend, find a young boy possessed by this affliction trapped in their garage. As they plot to find him and put him out of his misery, Neil, an insolent local farmer, shows up with his own agenda to get out of the town. As Neil pursues his diabolical plan, long guarded family secrets erupt between the three men and things take a turn for the worse.