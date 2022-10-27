Town Whore

Not Available

Syota ng Bayan is Tanya Marquez, a bold star who quits showbiz and goes back to her hometown. Finding out that a cement factory is causing a lot of havoc in the environment and in the lives of her town mates, she challenges the incumbent of Mayor Golano to have it closed. When denied, Tanya rallies the people in protest but is silenced. The mayor's opponents prevail upon Tnays to run for mayor in the coming elections against Golano's son, Peter Lee. During the campaign period Tanya and Peter Lee meet and fall in love.