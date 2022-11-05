1935

It's basically a stage slide show/vaudeville revue that features a female singer who gets chased by the villain before the Lucky Rabbit saves her and gets her love. A couple of gags that may have been created by Avery include: Oswald asking a lady to take off her hat as it's blocking his view but getting even more blocked when her hair suddenly grows into a giant afro! Also, as the trapeze artist spins around on his swing, so too do the audiences' heads from top to bottom! That's all the inventive stuff I saw in this cartoon, still Towne Hall Follies is worth a look for any Avery fans out there.