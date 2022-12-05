Not Available

Racism. Toxic stress. Birth outcomes. How are these things intertwined? The short film, Toxic: A Black Woman's Story, seeks to explore that question - Peer into the world of the film's lead protagonist, Nina. An elite lawyer, loyal wife, and loving mother of a teen boy, Nina is navigating life (and a pregnancy) to the best of her ability. But sometimes the forces on a woman - especially a black woman - can be too much to bear. Follow Nina in this day-in-the-life drama, and see the world through the eyes of a successful black woman who must navigate an unjust world while trying to protect the world she has created for herself and her family.