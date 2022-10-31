Toxic Playground

Not Available

Lars, 23, is studying film in Chile. Twelve year old Yoselin is a belly dancer and wants to become a doctor. But her hips are beginning to crumble. Lars finds out that hundreds of kids have fallen badly ill because of toxic waste at his home town, Boliden, in Sweden. Lars tries to find out whether the mining company is accountable for what has happened to Yoselin and the other inhabitants of Cerro Chuño. Boliden, one of the biggest mining companies in the world, refuses to take any responsibility for what happened. But Lars finds Rolf, the former head of environment of Boliden. Rolf admits that his advice to the company was necessary for the decision to send the waste to Chile and surprisingly decides to follow Lars back to Chile to find out what really happened.