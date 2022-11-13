Toy Machine - Brainwash

Not Available

Brainwash is Toy Machine Skateboard Company’s latest attempt at world-domination. What started as a simple promo video exploded into a full-blown face melting, yet concise, skate video. All of Toy Machine’s newest Team Riders, Leo Romero, Collin Provost, Daniel Lutheran, and Jordan Taylor are making jaw-dropping Toy video debuts. Loyal Pawns of the Machine worry not, the entire rest of the team checks in with over a minute of footage each. Johnny Layton, Billy Marks, Diego Bucchieri, Josh Harmony, Austin Stephens, Ed Templeton and Matt Bennett will give you a programming injection that will achieve consumer submission to the Toy Machine Bloodsucking Skateboard Company.