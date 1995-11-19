1995

Toy Story

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1995

Studio

Pixar

Woody the cowboy is young Andy’s favorite toy. Yet this changes when Andy get the new super toy Buzz Lightyear for his birthday. Now that Woody is no longer number one he plans his revenge on Buzz. Toy Story is a milestone in film history for being the first feature film to use entirely computer animation.

Cast

Tom HanksWoody (voice)
Tim AllenBuzz Lightyear (voice)
Don RicklesMr. Potato Head (voice)
Jim VarneySlinky Dog (voice)
Wallace ShawnRex (voice)
John RatzenbergerHamm (voice)

