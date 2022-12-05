Toyland Adventure

Not Available

A mouse and his girlfriend (also a mouse) fool around in a toy store. The mouse impresses his girl with charming, toy-involved tricks. When a scrawny black cat enters the scene, the mice are transported to safety by a climbing monkey toy. Together, they inflate a "dummy cat," which comes as a real surprise for the villain cat. Having outwitted the cat, the mouse wins his girl's heart with a song on the piano. She is flattered, and he is happy. The male mouse sings "Good Night, Sweetheart, Good Night" at the end.