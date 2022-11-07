Not Available

A man and his wife are always in financial diffulties because he is lazy. The problem becomes worse when his family in their village requires money. He can no longer borrow as he is already heavy in debt. One night, while trying to find a solution to his financial woes, a voice calls out to him and promisses to solve his problem provided he meets certains condotions. The man agrees and the goblin goes out every night to steal from the villagers. The villagers formed a night watch patrol to catch the goblin. With the help of a witch doctor, the goblin is destroyed. The man too dies for not fulfilling the conditions.