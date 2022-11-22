T.P.O.: Temporary Protection Order

Not Available

Miguel is an abusive husband to Teresa, a former town-beauty queen. They have an eight-year old son, JR. Their small family lives with Miguel’s parents. The family is shattered by the vicious cycle of domestic abuse. After a night of beating, Teresa, goaded by a friend, seeks TPO (Temporary Protection Order) from the court. TPO is a legal remedy that a woman can avail of under Republic Act 9262 (Violence Against Women and Children Law) to protect her and her child against anyone harming them. Teresa is granted the TPO against Miguel. But in this legal tug-of-war of familial rights, their son ,JR, is ignored. Until, he shows aggression in school.But Miguel’s parents coax Miguel to file for Child Custody.