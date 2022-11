Not Available

Performing music from his "Dreamin' Out Loud" and "Big Time" albums, multiple gold- and platinum-selling country music singer Trace Adkins excites a Texas crowd with his rich baritone in this 1997 concert recorded live for "Austin City Limits." Songs include "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," "If I Fall," "There's a Girl in Texas," "The Rest of Mine," "Lonely Won't Leave Me Alone" and "Big Time," plus eight more fan favorites.