Trace by Will Tsai and SansMinds

Trace is a powerful tool that creates up to two different card impressions on ANYTHING. A modern and eerie revelation that guarantees to great reactions. A must have utility tool straight from Will Tsai's everyday repertoire. Trace ... 1. will fit in your wallet 2. will create up to two different impressions 3. is made of the best material that will last you a life time If you are looking for simple and powerful magic from professionals' everyday repertoire, Trace is for you. Simple. Powerful. Magic At your finger tips. From the mind of Will Tsai