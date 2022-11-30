Traces are Erased from the Stones

Not Available

The action takes place during the great Patriotic war. Nurse Maret considered the Director of the clinic a decent person, although he tries to remain politically neutral in relation to the occupiers. One day, a severely wounded Communist underground worker, Thomas, was admitted to the clinic. After performing a complex operation, the doctor restored his life. Nurse Maret was nursing a patient. But then the doctor hands Thomas over to the Gestapo. Outraged patients angrily condemn the doctor's action.