TRACES OF INDIGNITY follows an accomplished Author, Public Speaker, Wife and Mother who has achieved much fame and fortune by focusing on family, sharing knowledge and wisdom of success and encouraging others to always do the right thing and good things will come to you. Dr. Augusta Weber has traveled the world over promoting her books and DVDs and selling out public speaking events. She is a retired College Professor who is greatly admired by all. Dr. Weber is supported by her 2 daughters, Dova and Gail, her husband Neil and her Publicist Sonya. Although Dr. Weber is an advocate for being straight-forward, open and honest, she is protecting a deep, dark secret that has plagued her for years. An aggressive journalist, Ruby, is determined to denounce Dr. Weber's character by uncovering the truth and scoring the next big story.