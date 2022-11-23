Traci Takes Tokyo

Not Available

Traci Lords arrives at Tokyo to explore Japanese eroticism. She is guided by the co-director of the film. She is first introduced to an allegedly virgin young Japanese man named Toshi Tokeshi with whom she has sex. Then, Kyoko Aizome (credited as "Kyoko Izoma") is presented. During the chat with Lords, Aizome asks her questions that express her admiration. A lesbian scene between the two (re-used in the release Beverly Hills Copulator the same year) follows. Lords is introduced to two Japanese girls, two Japanese men, a German man. Lords has sex with Akira Tanaka in the bathroom, while others have sex in the living room. Sex scenes with and without Lords follow. At the end, Lords is asked which one of the men she liked most and she gives the name of Tokeshi "for his innocence". Toshi is called in and the film ends with the two kissing in a hot tub.