Every skier knows what it’s like to call a few friends, pack up, and head out for a trip. Rather than spend another winter chasing storms, five of the top pros and their closest pals embark on their own interpretations of a “trip of a lifetime,” taking them deep into new and uncharted territory. Bobby Brown brings the crew back together for a spring session to wrap a season that won’t soon be forgotten. Tracing Skylines follows these five skiers on several incredible adventures. Where will you be inspired to go next?