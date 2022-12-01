Not Available

As in her previous videos perceptive faculty 2 and rewind, [n:ja] employs simple structural variations in track 09. A geometric grid of variable grayshade windows opens on a monochromatic orange surface. Rotation, zoom and then a dance of bars and pixels are used to create a diagonal and vertical ballet which increasingly seems to conform to some kind of order. The constantly modulating windows, independently organized so to speak, are brought into every conceivable position until an additional zoom leads to the "refrain" and a reflection of the entire matrix´s structure is produced. The aesthetic of early computer games is juxtaposed with a futurism which concentrates on form; musical accompaniment of retro saxophone and theremin escorts an immersion into de-objectified futuristic façades.(Christian Höller)