2010

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

September 11th, 2010

T.H.E. Films

An ex-Boer war guerrilla in New Zealand is sent out to bring back a Maori accused of killing a British soldier. Gradually they grow to know and respect one another but a posse, led by the British Commanding officer is close behind and his sole intention is to see the Maori hang. Written by Filmfinders 1903. A guerilla fighter from the South African Boer war called Arjan (Winstone) takes on a manhunt for Maori seaman Kereama (Morrison), who is accused of murdering a British soldier. What follows is a cat and mouse pursuit through the varied landscape of NZ with both hunter and huntee testing their bushcraft and wits against that of the other. Written by Anonymous

Temuera MorrisonKereama
Andy AndersonBryce
Gareth ReevesMajor Pritchard Carlysle
Mark MitchinsonSaunders
Daniel MusgrovePrivate Renwick
Tim McLachlanLevin

