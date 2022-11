Not Available

A documentary that chronicles the worst mass-murders in LGBT history in the U.S. - the UpStairs Lounge fire and the Pulse nightclub shootings. The parallels between these two tragedies are heartbreaking, far too similar and significantly different in how public leaders are responding. This film examines both tragedies, where the hatred for the LGBT community comes from, what can are doing as individuals and communities, to remedy the hate and violence.