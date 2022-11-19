Tracks - A Condenação

Not Available

'Tracks' is based on the true-story of a middle class white suburban teenagers who unknowingly committed a senseless act of violence in July of 1982. Peter Madigan and his friends spent countless summer nights on the train tracks in Fairlawn, New Jersey when one evening, they mindlessly threw a switch and derailed an oncoming train resulting in the death of its conductor. This case made history in the New Jersey judicial system and these teenagers (who, at the time, were between the ages of 14 and 16) were the first in the state to be tried and convicted as adults. 'Tracks' chronicles their descent with a portrayal of a boy who made a mistake, paid the consequences and got back on 'track.'