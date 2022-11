Not Available

Farmer Tom and the childran are off to a farm where cheese is made. The clever cows know when it's milking time and we see them in the dairy. There are lots of machines on the farm too - the milk tanker, the busy forklifts, the feed wagon is feeding the young cows in the barn and the loader is filling the digesters to make electricity on the farm. Lots of exciting jobs to make the yummy cheese.