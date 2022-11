Not Available

Tractor Ted Goes Farming includes two new stories - meet some amazing tractors with huge caterpillar tracks in Tractor with Tracks whilst Sow and Grow shows us the fascinating machines used to plant and harvest potatoes. There are two of Tractor Ted's favourite stories as well - come inside the factory to see how a real tractor is built with Build a Tractor and Fudge takes the children to see the cute baby lambs being born in Lambing Time.