Tracy is a mockumentary about Tracy Knapp, host of the 1970's children's show, "The Imagination Train Station". Thirty years after the show's cancellation an ambitious filmmaker sets out to find the person responsible for Tracy mysterious shooting. Through interviews with the people that knew him best the filmmaker is reminded of the controversy behind the 'educational' children's show, how Tracy loved to call out his trademark, 'Correct!' after every answer given, even the wrong ones.