Trade Winds

Kay Kerrigan commits a murder and then changes her hair color, assumes a new identity and flees the country by ship. She's unaware that she's being followed by Sam Wye, a skirt chasing detective. The two soon develop a shipboard romance. Will Sam be able to bring Kay back to the States and likely imprisonment?
|Joan Bennett
|Kay Kerrigan
|Ralph Bellamy
|Ben Blodgett
|Ann Sothern
|Jean Livingstone
|Sidney Blackmer
|Thomas Bruhme II
|Thomas Mitchell
|Commissioner Blackton
|Robert Elliott
|Captain George Faulkiner
