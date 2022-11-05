1938

Trade Winds

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1938

Studio

United Artists

Kay Kerrigan commits a murder and then changes her hair color, assumes a new identity and flees the country by ship. She's unaware that she's being followed by Sam Wye, a skirt chasing detective. The two soon develop a shipboard romance. Will Sam be able to bring Kay back to the States and likely imprisonment?

Cast

Joan BennettKay Kerrigan
Ralph BellamyBen Blodgett
Ann SothernJean Livingstone
Sidney BlackmerThomas Bruhme II
Thomas MitchellCommissioner Blackton
Robert ElliottCaptain George Faulkiner

