Trader Hound, a dog who walks upright, wears human clothes, and speaks English, is in darkest Africa with a young sheik who is looking for adventure. With their native guides, they are searching for a lost princess, Nina T-Bone. After sleepless mosquito-filled nights, clothes lost to a mischievous monkey, and a battle royal between a lion and a gorilla, they make their way to Izorgi Village, where the fierce Afri-Curs live and where Nina T-Bone may be a prisoner. Trader Hound and his party are taken captive, and the Afri-Curs prepare a pot to boil them. Can they make their escape?